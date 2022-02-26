After having to wait overnight for only one player to finish his round, we now have tee times for the third round of the 2022 Honda Classic.

The sponsor-exempted Andrew Kozan chose not to finish the 18th hole after the horn sounded for darkness on Friday. And since he needed to make par to survive the +2 cut for the weekend, you can’t blame him for wanting full sunlight and softer greens to get it in the hole with four strokes remaining from 258 yards away.

Daniel Berger leads the event after 36 holes at -10, three shots clear of Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama both at -7. Berger is now the chalk to the entire field at DraftKings Sportsbook at -120 to take home the trophy, with Kirk at +700 and the -6 Adam Svensson at +1400 behind him on the odds board.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning, with full coverage on The Golf Channel from 1-3 p.m. ET, and on NBC from 3-6 p.m. PGA Tour Live as part of ESPN+ will also have full coverage on four different channels of all 18 holes from the first group to the last.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Honda Classic on Saturday.