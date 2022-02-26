 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Honda Classic on Saturday

The third round of the 2022 Honda Classic tees off at 7:35 a.m. ET on Saturday at PGA National. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By Collin Sherwin
Daniel Berger plays his shot from the 16th green during the second round of The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 25, 2022 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Photo by Aaron Gilbert/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After having to wait overnight for only one player to finish his round, we now have tee times for the third round of the 2022 Honda Classic.

The sponsor-exempted Andrew Kozan chose not to finish the 18th hole after the horn sounded for darkness on Friday. And since he needed to make par to survive the +2 cut for the weekend, you can’t blame him for wanting full sunlight and softer greens to get it in the hole with four strokes remaining from 258 yards away.

Daniel Berger leads the event after 36 holes at -10, three shots clear of Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama both at -7. Berger is now the chalk to the entire field at DraftKings Sportsbook at -120 to take home the trophy, with Kirk at +700 and the -6 Adam Svensson at +1400 behind him on the odds board.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning, with full coverage on The Golf Channel from 1-3 p.m. ET, and on NBC from 3-6 p.m. PGA Tour Live as part of ESPN+ will also have full coverage on four different channels of all 18 holes from the first group to the last.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Honda Classic on Saturday.

2022 Honda Classic, Round 3 tee times

1:40 PM Daniel Berger Chris Kirk
1:30 PM Kurt Kitayama Mark Hubbard
1:20 PM Adam Svensson Chase Seiffert
1:10 PM Sepp Straka Lee Hodges
1:00 PM Roger Sloan Shane Lowry
12:50 PM John Huh Nick Watney
12:40 PM Alex Noren Taylor Pendrith
12:30 PM Gary Woodland Dylan Frittelli
12:20 PM William McGirt Beau Hossler
12:10 PM Russell Knox Martin Contini
12:00 PM Sam Stevens Lee Westwood
11:50 AM Danny Willett Matthias Schwab
11:35 AM David Lipsky Peter Uihlein
11:25 AM Sam Ryder Mito Pereira
11:15 AM Aaron Rai Rory Sabbatini
11:05 AM Jhonattan Vegas Garrick Higgo
10:55 AM Louis Oosthuizen Bronson Burgoon
10:45 AM C.T. Pan J.T. Poston
10:35 AM Brian Stuard Brooks Koepka
10:25 AM Mackenzie Hughes Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10:15 AM Vaughn Taylor Martin Trainer
10:05 AM Keith Mitchell Stephan Jaeger
9:55 AM Callum Tarren Joshua Creel
9:45 AM Lucas Glover Brendon Todd
9:30 AM Robert Streb Cameron Young
9:20 AM Dylan Wu Alex Smalley
9:10 AM Matthew NeSmith Denny McCarthy
9:00 AM Ian Poulter Trey Mullinax
8:50 AM K.H. Lee Ryan Palmer
8:40 AM Nick Taylor Rickie Fowler
8:30 AM Kevin Streelman Curtis Thompson
8:20 AM Brett Drewitt Davis Riley
8:10 AM Bill Haas Billy Horschel
8:00 AM Brian Gay Patrick Rodgers
7:50 AM J.J. Spaun Austin Cook
7:40 AM Justin Lower Rick Lamb
7:35 AM Andrew Kozan

