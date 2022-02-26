 clock menu more-arrow no yes

College basketball injuries to watch for Saturday, February 26th

We take a look at who will be on the court and who won’t this Saturday in college basketball.

By Nick Simon
USC Trojans defeated the Washington Huskies 79-69 during a NCAA basketball game at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

We’ve reached the second-to-last Saturday of the regular season in college basketball and 19 ranked teams will be in action for today’s slate. As always, there are injuries that could make a significant impact on these respective matchups.

We take a look at some of the players that are questionable for action on Saturday, February 26th in some key major-conference matchups.

No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 18 Arkansas

Kentucky: TyTy Washington, questionable (knee)
Kentucky: Sahvir Wheeler, questionable (hand)

No. 20 Texas vs. West Virginia

Texas: Tre Mitchell, out (left program)
West Virginia: Kedrian Johnson, questionable (hip)

No. 12 UCLA vs. Oregon State

UCLA: Johnny Juzang, questionable (ankle)

No. 9 Texas Tech vs. TCU

Texas Tech: Daniel Batcho, questionable (knee)

No. 13 Wisconsin vs. Rutgers

Wisconsin: Lorne Bowman II, questionable (illness)
Wisconsin: Jahcobi Neath, probable (suspension)

No. 5 Kansas vs. No. 10 Baylor

Baylor: LJ Cryer, questionable (foot)
Kansas: Remy Martin, questionable (knee)

No. 11 Providence vs. Creighton

Creighton: Ryan Nembhard, out for season (wrist)

No. 16 USC vs. Oregon

USC: Boogie Ellis, game-time decision (ankle)

