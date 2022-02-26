College basketball injuries to watch for Saturday, February 26th

We’ve reached the second-to-last Saturday of the regular season in college basketball and 19 ranked teams will be in action for today’s slate. As always, there are injuries that could make a significant impact on these respective matchups.

We take a look at some of the players that are questionable for action on Saturday, February 26th in some key major-conference matchups.

No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 18 Arkansas

Kentucky: TyTy Washington, questionable (knee)

Kentucky: Sahvir Wheeler, questionable (hand)

No. 20 Texas vs. West Virginia

Texas: Tre Mitchell, out (left program)

West Virginia: Kedrian Johnson, questionable (hip)

UCLA: Johnny Juzang, questionable (ankle)

Texas Tech: Daniel Batcho, questionable (knee)

No. 13 Wisconsin vs. Rutgers

Wisconsin: Lorne Bowman II, questionable (illness)

Wisconsin: Jahcobi Neath, probable (suspension)

No. 5 Kansas vs. No. 10 Baylor

Baylor: LJ Cryer, questionable (foot)

Kansas: Remy Martin, questionable (knee)

No. 11 Providence vs. Creighton

Creighton: Ryan Nembhard, out for season (wrist)

No. 16 USC vs. Oregon

USC: Boogie Ellis, game-time decision (ankle)