NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for WISE Power 400

We have all caught our breath following last weekend’s thrilling finish to the Daytona 500. Now, NASCAR will travel across the country, to Fontana, California, for this Sunday’s WISE Power 400 at the Auto Club Speedway.

Coverage begins Saturday at 2:00 p.m. ET on FS1 with two 15-minute practice sessions, one for each of the two 18-driver groups. That will lead directly into single-car, single-lap qualifying, which is scheduled to start at 2:35 p.m. ET on FS1. The top five drivers from each group will then advance to the second round of qualifying — another single-car, single-lap run around the two-mile oval — to earn the pole position for Sunday’s race.

Alex Bowman qualified third and ended up winning this race when it was last held in 2020. He is listed at +1400 to win this time around, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The current betting favorite is Kyle Larson at +400.