How to watch NASCAR qualifying for WISE Power 400 via live online stream

This Sunday, February 27, the WISE Power 400 will take place at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. The NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 26.
The field will be broken up into two groups based on their finishing order in the previous race, separated by odds and evens. Both groups are given a 15-minute practice and then go into single-car one lap around. The top five from each group advance to the final round. They once again go into single, car one lap round where the faster qualifier earns the pole position.
If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.
How to watch qualifying for the WISE Power 400
Date: Saturday, February 26th
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App
2022 WISE Power 400, entry list
|Car Number
|Driver
|Team
|Make
|Car Number
|Driver
|Team
|Make
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Roger Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress
|Chevrolet
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Rick Hendrick
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Jack Roush
|Ford
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Rick Hendrick
|Chevrolet
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Roger Penske
|Ford
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|15
|Garrett Smithley
|Rick Ware
|Ford
|16
|Daniel Hemric
|Matt Kaulig
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Jack Roush
|Ford
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs
|Toyota
|19
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Joe Gibbs
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs
|Toyota
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Roger Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Rick Hendrick
|Chevrolet
|31
|Justin Haley
|Matt Kaulig
|Chevrolet
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Bob Jenkins
|Ford
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Bob Jenkins
|Ford
|41
|Cole Custer
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|42
|Ty Dillon
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|43
|Erik Jones
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|45
|Kurt Busch
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|JTG-Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Rick Hendrick
|Chevrolet
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware
|Ford
|77
|Josh Bilicki
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|78
|B.J. McLeod
|B.J. McLeod
|Ford
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet