How to watch NASCAR qualifying for WISE Power 400 via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s WISE Power 400 qualifying on Saturday at the Auto Club Speedway via live online stream.

By BenHall1
NASCAR: Auto Club 400
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (18) places second during the Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway.
This Sunday, February 27, the WISE Power 400 will take place at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. The NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 26.

The field will be broken up into two groups based on their finishing order in the previous race, separated by odds and evens. Both groups are given a 15-minute practice and then go into single-car one lap around. The top five from each group advance to the final round. They once again go into single, car one lap round where the faster qualifier earns the pole position.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the WISE Power 400

Date: Saturday, February 26th
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

2022 WISE Power 400, entry list

Car Number Driver Team Make
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Roger Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Chevrolet
4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford
5 Kyle Larson Rick Hendrick Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski Jack Roush Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Rick Hendrick Chevrolet
10 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Roger Penske Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford
15 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Ford
16 Daniel Hemric Matt Kaulig Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher Jack Roush Ford
18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Toyota
19 Martin Truex, Jr. Joe Gibbs Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Ford
22 Joey Logano Roger Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Rick Hendrick Chevrolet
31 Justin Haley Matt Kaulig Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Bob Jenkins Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Bob Jenkins Ford
41 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford
42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet
43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet
45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Rick Hendrick Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Ford
77 Josh Bilicki Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
78 B.J. McLeod B.J. McLeod Ford
99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

