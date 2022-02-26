How to watch NASCAR qualifying for WISE Power 400 via live online stream

This Sunday, February 27, the WISE Power 400 will take place at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. The NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 26.

The field will be broken up into two groups based on their finishing order in the previous race, separated by odds and evens. Both groups are given a 15-minute practice and then go into single-car one lap around. The top five from each group advance to the final round. They once again go into single, car one lap round where the faster qualifier earns the pole position.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the WISE Power 400

Date: Saturday, February 26th

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App