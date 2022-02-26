 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying: Live updates as starting lineup set for 2022 WISE Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway

NASCAR’s WISE Power 400 takes place on February 27th this year. We’re updating qualifying results as the full racing order is set for Sunday’s race at the Auto Club Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
NASCAR Price Check — Wise Power 400 — Fantasy Salary Review

On Sunday, February 27th at 3:30 p.m. ET we will see the running of the 2022 WISE Power 400 from the Auto Club Speedway down in Fontana, California. This event was moved in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was replaced with the O’Reilly Auto Parts 253.

Back in California, the third race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series will be held on the two-mile track for 200 slaps for a total of 400 miles. The defending champion of the race from 2020 is Alex Bowman. Kyle Larson is the pre-qualifying favorite to finish top three at DraftKings Sportsbook with even money odds. Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott follow at +195.

A two-round qualifying process will take place on Saturday afternoon at 2:35 p.m. ET. The circuit has brought back full qualifying after using a performance-metric formula for most races in 2021. The first round features every driver running one lap. The ten fastest advance to a second-round to determine the top ten racers.

We’ll update the first-round results below for the WISE Power 400.

2022 Wise Power 400 starting lineup

Order Driver Car # Time
Order Driver Car # Time
1 Ross Chastain 1 TBD
2 Austin Cindric 2 TBD
3 Austin Dillon 3 TBD
4 Kevin Harvick 4 TBD
5 Kyle Larson 5 TBD
6 Brad Keselowski 6 TBD
7 Corey LaJoie 7 TBD
8 Tyler Reddick 8 TBD
9 Chase Elliott 9 TBD
10 Aric Almirola 10 TBD
11 Denny Hamlin 11 TBD
12 Ryan Blaney 12 TBD
13 Chase Briscoe 14 TBD
14 Garrett Smithley 15 TBD
15 Daniel Hemric 16 TBD
16 Chris Buescher 17 TBD
17 Kyle Busch 18 TBD
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19 TBD
19 Christopher Bell 20 TBD
20 Harrison Burton 21 TBD
21 Joey Logano 22 TBD
22 Bubba Wallace 23 TBD
23 William Byron 24 TBD
24 Justin Haley 31 TBD
25 Michael McDowell 34 TBD
26 Todd Gilliland 38 TBD
27 Cole Custer 41 TBD
28 Ty Dillon 42 TBD
29 Erik Jones 43 TBD
30 Kurt Busch 45 TBD
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47 TBD
32 Alex Bowman 48 TBD
33 Cody Ware 51 TBD
34 Josh Bilicki 77 TBD
35 B.J. McLeod 78 TBD
36 Daniel Suarez 99 TBD

More From DraftKings Nation