NASCAR qualifying: Live updates as starting lineup set for 2022 WISE Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway

On Sunday, February 27th at 3:30 p.m. ET we will see the running of the 2022 WISE Power 400 from the Auto Club Speedway down in Fontana, California. This event was moved in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was replaced with the O’Reilly Auto Parts 253.

Back in California, the third race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series will be held on the two-mile track for 200 slaps for a total of 400 miles. The defending champion of the race from 2020 is Alex Bowman. Kyle Larson is the pre-qualifying favorite to finish top three at DraftKings Sportsbook with even money odds. Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott follow at +195.

A two-round qualifying process will take place on Saturday afternoon at 2:35 p.m. ET. The circuit has brought back full qualifying after using a performance-metric formula for most races in 2021. The first round features every driver running one lap. The ten fastest advance to a second-round to determine the top ten racers.

We’ll update the first-round results below for the WISE Power 400.