NASCAR qualifying: Live updates as starting lineup set for 2022 WISE Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway

On Sunday, February 27th at 3:30 p.m. ET we will see the running of the 2022 WISE Power 400 from the Auto Club Speedway down in Fontana, California. This event was moved in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was replaced with the O’Reilly Auto Parts 253.
Back in California, the third race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series will be held on the two-mile track for 200 slaps for a total of 400 miles. The defending champion of the race from 2020 is Alex Bowman. Kyle Larson is the pre-qualifying favorite to finish top three at DraftKings Sportsbook with even money odds. Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott follow at +195.
A two-round qualifying process will take place on Saturday afternoon at 2:35 p.m. ET. The circuit has brought back full qualifying after using a performance-metric formula for most races in 2021. The first round features every driver running one lap. The ten fastest advance to a second-round to determine the top ten racers.
We’ll update the first-round results below for the WISE Power 400.
2022 Wise Power 400 starting lineup
|Order
|Driver
|Car #
|Time
|Order
|Driver
|Car #
|Time
|1
|Ross Chastain
|1
|TBD
|2
|Austin Cindric
|2
|TBD
|3
|Austin Dillon
|3
|TBD
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|TBD
|5
|Kyle Larson
|5
|TBD
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|TBD
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|TBD
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|TBD
|9
|Chase Elliott
|9
|TBD
|10
|Aric Almirola
|10
|TBD
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|TBD
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|TBD
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|TBD
|14
|Garrett Smithley
|15
|TBD
|15
|Daniel Hemric
|16
|TBD
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|TBD
|17
|Kyle Busch
|18
|TBD
|18
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|19
|TBD
|19
|Christopher Bell
|20
|TBD
|20
|Harrison Burton
|21
|TBD
|21
|Joey Logano
|22
|TBD
|22
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|TBD
|23
|William Byron
|24
|TBD
|24
|Justin Haley
|31
|TBD
|25
|Michael McDowell
|34
|TBD
|26
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|TBD
|27
|Cole Custer
|41
|TBD
|28
|Ty Dillon
|42
|TBD
|29
|Erik Jones
|43
|TBD
|30
|Kurt Busch
|45
|TBD
|31
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|47
|TBD
|32
|Alex Bowman
|48
|TBD
|33
|Cody Ware
|51
|TBD
|34
|Josh Bilicki
|77
|TBD
|35
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|TBD
|36
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|TBD