TyTy Washington/Sahvir Wheeler: Status of Kentucky guards for game against Arkansas on Saturday

The No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats are set to visit the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks this afternoon and guards TyTy Washington (lower leg) and Sahvir Wheeler (hand) are both questionable for the matchup with respective injuries. Both have last appeared in last Tuesday’s loss at Tennessee, sitting out of last Saturday’s victory over Alabama and Wednesday win against LSU.

Head coach John Calipari didn’t have an update on the duo when speaking to the media on Friday but he’d certainly like to have them back in the fold as UK winds down the regular season. Washington has been effective as a freshman this season, averaging 12.4 points and 4.1 assists per game. Meanwhile, Sahvir Wheeler has been equally impactful in his first season in Lexington. The junior transfer rom Georgia has put up 9.6 points and 7.1 assists through 24 starts this year.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wildcats opened as a two-point underdog, and that number has moved to +3. The total sits at 148.5.