Johnny Juzang: Status of UCLA guard for game against Oregon State on Saturday

The No. 12 UCLA Bruins will hit the road to face the Oregon State Beavers this afternoon and guard Johnny Juzang has been listed as questionable with an ankle injury. He suffered the injury in the first half of Thursday’s 68-63 loss at Oregon and didn’t return to the matchup.

The Bruins have dealt with a handful of injuries to key players in recent weeks and Juzang hasn’t been spared from it. He dealt with hip soreness after falling off his scooter around campus last week and ultimately missed last Saturday’s 76-50 victory over Washington. The junior from Tarzana, CA, has been a major contributor for UCLA this season, putting up 17 points and 4.7 rebounds per game through 23 starts. Head coach Mick Cronin would certainly like to have him healthy and in the lineup as the regular season winds down.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bruins are listed as a 14-point favorite, a half-point below the opening line of 14.5. The total sits at 140.5.