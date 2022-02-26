LJ Cryer: Status of Baylor guard for game against Kansas on Saturday

The No. 10 Baylor Bears will have a major home showdown tonight when hosting the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks and guard LJ Cryer has once again been listed as questionable with a foot injury. He suffered the injury in last Wednesday’s 83-73 loss at Texas Tech and has been sidelined for the last two games for the Bears.

Baylor would certainly like to have Cryer back in the saddle for what will be their biggest home game of the regular season, a showdown that could keep them in the running for the Big 12 regular season title shold they win. The sophomore from Katy, TX, has stepped up as a major contributor off the bench this season, averaging 13.5 points for the reigning national champions.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bears are listed as a 3-point favorite, which is also where the line opened. The total sits at 149.