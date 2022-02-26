Remy Martin: Status of Kansas guard for game against Baylor on Saturday

The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks will have a major road test tonight when heading down to Waco, TX, to face the No. 10 Baylor Bears and guard Remy Martin is listed as questionable with a knee injury. He suffered the injury during the team’s 80-62 loss to Kentucky on January 29 and has missed the last seven contests.

Kansas would certainly love to have a big contributor like Martin back in the fold for both tonight’s game and the final games of the regular season. He returned to practice on Thursday but head coach Bill Self told the media that there was no exact timetable for his return. A fifth-year senior transfer from Arizona State, Martin had carved out a big role for the team before the injury. Through 17 games, he averaged 8.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jayhawks are listed as a 3-point underdog, which is where the line opened. The total sits at 149.