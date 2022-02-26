Boogie Ellis: Status of USC guard for game against Oregon on Saturday

The No. 16 USC Trojans will hit the road to Eugene, OR, tonight to face the Oregon Ducks and guard Boogie Ellis has been listed as a game-time decision with an ankle injury. He sustained the injury during practice this week and ended up sitting out of the team’s 94-91 double-overtime victory at Oregon State on Thursday.

The Trojans would certainly like to have one of their top scorers back on the court tonight as the team enters the final stretch of the regular season. He left practice on crutches on Wednesday after landing on a teammate’s foot. The junior from San Diego has been a major offensive contributor through 27 games this season, averaging 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. Ellis’ last contribution was burying the game-winning jumper late against Washington State last Sunday.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Trojans are listed as a 3-point underdog. The line opened with the Trojans as a 1.5-point underdogs. The total sits at 138.5.