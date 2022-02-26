No. 4 Purdue vs. Michigan State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers will hit the road to East Lansing, MI, this afternoon for a battle with the Michigan State Spartans.

Purdue (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) is rolling late into the regular season and is coming off an 84-72 victory over Rutgers on Sunday. The Boilermakers led throughout the entirety of the game and shot 53% from the field. Jaden Ivey put up 25 points in the win while Zach Edey had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Michigan State (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten) has hit a rough patch late in the season and lost its third straight game on Tuesday in an 86-60 beatdown at the hands of Iowa. The Spartans shot just 35% from the field and just attempted four free throw attempts. Malik Hall was came off the bench and led the team with 17 points and five rebounds.

How to watch Purdue vs. Michigan State

When: Saturday, February 26, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Purdue -4.5

Total: 145.5

The Pick

Over 145.5

Purdue overs are 17-11 this season and that has been born out by the team possessing the top ranked offense in adjusted efficiency. The Boilermakers will dictate the terms of this game and that will result in another over being triggered here.

