No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 18 Arkansas: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

This afternoon’s SEC on CBS matchup will feature a battle of the second and third place teams in the conference as the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats head to Fayetteville, AR, to meet the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks.

Kentucky (23-5, 12-3 SEC) is coming off a nice 71-66 home victory over LSU on Wednesday. The Wildcats trailed by eight at halftime but completely flipped the game at the outset of the second half, outscoring the Tigers 24-9 in the first 10 minutes of the period. Oscar Tshiebwe led with 17 points and 16 rebounds in the win.

Arkansas (22-6, 11-4 SEC) is also rolling late and downed Florida on the road 82-74 on Tuesday. This was a back-and-forth affair deep into the contest until the Razorbacks grabbed control within the last 10 minutes to pull away. JD Notae led with 22 points and six rebound in the win while Davonte Davis came off the bench to put up 19 points and six rebounds.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Arkansas

When: Saturday, February 26, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, AR

TV: CBS

Where to live stream online: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kentucky -3

Total: 148.5

The Pick

Arkansas +3

Expect Arkansas to make this an extremely tight ballgame at home, especially with TyTy Washington potentially still out for Kentucky. The Razorbacks are 3-1 against teams that are currently ranked in the Top 20 in KenPom with the lone loss being a one-point setback against Alabama. Take the points with the home team.

