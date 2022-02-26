No. 5 Kansas vs. No. 10 Baylor: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

Two of the best teams in the Big 12 will take the floor on Saturday night when the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks head on the road for a matchup with the No. 10 Baylor Bears.

Kansas (23-4, 12-2 Big 12) will go for their fifth consecutive victory, and they’re coming off a 19-point win over the Kansas State Wildcats as the Jayhawks tied a season high with 102 points. Remy Martin hasn’t played in nearly a month, and he could return soon so check injury news prior to game time.

Baylor (23-5, 11-4 Big 12) will look to extend their winning streak to three games, and they’re coming off an overtime win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Leading scorer Aaron Flagler returned from a knee injury, but their second-leading scorer LJ Cryer played in just one game since January 25th with a foot injury and could be out again.

How to watch Kansas vs. Baylor

When: Saturday, February 26, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Ferrell Center, Waco, TX

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Baylor -3

Total: 149

The Pick

Kansas +3

This is way too big of a number especially considering Baylor could be without arguably their best player with Cryer. Kansas dominated this matchup earlier this month 83-59 and while that won’t happen again, the Jayhawks should not be underdogs in this spot even on the road.

