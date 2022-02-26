No. 7 Duke vs. Syracuse: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The seventh-ranked Duke Blue Devils will take a five-game winning streak on the road when they play the Syracuse Orange on Saturday night.

Duke (24-4, 14-3 ACC) is coming off a 65-61 road victory over the Virginia Cavaliers on Wednesday night as Jeremy Roach came off the bench for a team-high 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and knocked down three 3-pointers. Paolo Banchero made just 2-of-13 shots from the floor but is the team’s leading scorer with 16.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Syracuse (15-13, 9-8 ACC) won six of their last eight games, but they’re coming off a 10-point road loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Wednesday night. The Orange are a completely one-sided team that rates inside the top 20 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency, but they barely crack the top 200 on the defensive end. Buddy Boeheim is putting up 19 points per game.

How to watch Duke vs. Syracuse

When: Saturday, February 26, 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Duke -7

Total: 152

The Pick

Syracuse +7

This is a solid betting spot for Syracuse with a seven-point head start. The Orange will play their biggest home game of the season coming off a road loss, and they should have a ton of motivation heading into Saturday night’s game. Meanwhile, Duke is playing in their third different stadium in the past week. That much travel will catch up to the Blue Devils as Syracuse will exceed what the oddsmakers project.

