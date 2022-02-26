No. 9 Texas Tech vs. TCU: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The ninth-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders will go for their fifth consecutive victory when they head on the road for a matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday night.

Texas Tech (22-6, 11-4 Big 12) is coming off a 24-point victory over the Oklahoma Sooners as they allowed just 42 points on Tuesday night. The Red Raiders have the top-rated defense in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, but their offense is outside the top 50 in that category. Bryson Williams is the team’s leading scorer with 13.6 points per game.

TCU (17-9, 6-8 Big 12) lost four of their last five games including a 75-66 road loss to the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday. The Horned Frogs’ struggles have come on the offensive end where they are barely inside the top 100 in adjusted efficiency. Their top scorer is Mike Miles, who is putting up 14.8 points per matchup.

How to watch Texas Tech vs. TCU

When: Saturday, February 26, 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas Tech -5.5

Total: 131

The Pick

Under 131

The strengths of both teams come on the defensive end by a wide margin as both teams can really struggle offensively. Neither team plays at a very fast pace especially TCU, which ranks No. 250 in possessions per game, so fewer possessions will help this under hit.

