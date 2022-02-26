No. 12 UCLA vs. Oregon State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

Things didn’t go well for the No. 12 UCLA Bruins in their first game in the state of Oregon two days ago, so it’ll try again again in Covallis today when meeting the Oregon State Beavers.

UCLA (20-6, 12-5 Pac-12) was upset on Thursday on a 68-63 loss to Oregon, a game that didn’t go how most envisioned. The Bruins trailed for virtually for the entire game and suffered a big blow when junior guard Johnny Juzang exited the game with an ankle injury and didn’t return. He is questionable for today’s matchup against the Beavers. Tyger Campbell led with 12 points against the Ducks.

Oregon State (3-23, 1-15 Pac-12) nearly pulled off a massive upset on Thursday when it took USC to two overtimes, ultimately falling 94-91. Shooting 53.8% from the field, the Beavers hung tough with the Trojans for the entire evening and sent into OT when Dashawn Davis buried a game-tying three with three seconds left. He also came up huge in the first OT, making the game-tying jumper with 19 seconds. USC ultimately got the jump in the second OT to pull out a tough road win. Davis finished with 31 points and seven assists in the loss.

How to watch UCLA vs. Oregon State

When: Saturday, February 26, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR

TV: CBS

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UCLA -14

Total: 140.5

The Pick

Under 140.5

Juzang not being 100% for this game could affect UCLA’s production offensively. They should still win by a comfortable margin but lean on the under here.

