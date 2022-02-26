Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor returns to the ring Saturday afternoon in his first fight since unifying the division. Taylor faces Jack Catterall at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on an ESPN+ event. The main card gets underway at 2 p.m. ET and the main event is expected to get started in the 5 p.m. hour.
Taylor is a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -1200 to win. Although Catterall is also undefeated, he is a +750 underdog. Catterall is 26-0 and has held the WBO Inter-Continental title in the junior welterweight division. This marks his first bout since November 2020 when he secured a points win over Abderrazak Houya.
Taylor unified the division with a unanimous decision win last May over José Carlos Ramirez. The favored outcome is Taylor winning by KO, TKO, or DQ at -180. Taylor by decision or technical decision follows at +165. Catterall’s odds include +1400 for decision or technical decision and +1800 for KO, TKO, or DQ.
The fighters are headed out to the ring, so it’s time for live updates with round-by-round scoring. Full undercard results are at the bottom.
Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall round-by-round results
Round 1: Catterall 10-9
Neither fighter got too busy in the first round, but Catterall was more productive with a couple nice shots landing. Taylor seemed a little antsy, which isn’t surprising given he’s fighting in his native country.
Round 2: Catterall 10-9 (20-18)
Taylor was a bit busier in the second round, but Catterall was still more productive. He led well with the jab and landed more two-punch combos. Things got a little feisty this round. Taylor was given a second warning for a rabbit punch and late in the round Catterall picked up Taylor by one leg to drive him back. The ref has controlled things so far, but this could get out of hand at this rate.
Round 3: Taylor 10-9 (Catterall 29-28)
This was a tougher round to score. Taylor had his best round thus far, landing a few notable shots, but Catterall kept busy. The ref stopped the clock at one point to warn them about the shenanigans. This is a round the judges could go either way on.
- Robeisy Ramirez wins via KO-3 over Eric Donovan
BIG LEFT HAND FROM THE CUBAN @RobeisyRamirez puts away Eric Donovan in the third

.@RobeisyRamirez with a knockdown in the opening round!

- Nick Campbell wins via TKO-7 over Jay McFarlane
Ref steps in and STOPS the fight
@nickacampbell1 becomes the Scottish Heavyweight Champion

ROUND 6 of @JayMcFarlane13 vs @nickacampbell1 was nothing short of FIREWORKS

.@nickacampbell1 opens up on @JayMcFarlane13 at the end of round 5!

.@JayMcFarlane13 WAKES UP IN THE FOURTH ROUND

.@nickacampbell1 with a flurry of punches!
- Paddy Donovan wins via TKO-6 over Miroslav Serban
- Ebonie Jones and Eftychia Kathopouli finished in a draw
IT'S DRAW between @Eboniejones98 and Effy Kathopouli after 6 rounds

- John Docherty wins via KO-2 over Jordan Grant
WHAT A STATEMENT FROM JOHN DOCHERTY
- Kurt Walker wins via TKO-1 over Jaroslav Hriadel
WHAT A BODY SHOT
@KurtWalker7 with a SPECTACULAR pro debut

- Kieran Molloy wins TKO-2 over Damian Esquisabel
REFEREE STOPS THE FIGHT
@Kieranmolloy8 finishes Damian Esquisabel early in the second round
- Bilal Fawaz wins via TKO-3 over Malam Varela
.@BilalFawaz_ forces the ref to STOP the fight in the third round

- Scott Forrest wins second-round technical decision over Erik Nazaryan