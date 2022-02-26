Full undercard for Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall title fight

How many titles can one guy carry? Well, incumbent champion Josh Taylor heads into this weekend’s bout with four welterweight titles that he will have to tote to the ring. Taylor and Catterall will clash in the main event for this weekend’s fight that is taking place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday, February 26th. The main card is expected to get started at 2:00 p.m. ET which will tentatively see the main event starting around 5:15 p.m. ET. It will be available on ESPN+ and Sky Sports.

Taylor enters the upcoming fight with an 18-0 record with 13 knockouts while Catterall is 26-0 also with 13 knockouts. Taylor gets the boost of fighting in his home country, but he is the HEAVY favorite with -1400 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Elsewhere on the card, Nick Campbell will take on Jay McFarlane for the vacant Scottish Area heavyweight title. This will be the first time in 71 years that this title will be contested for. Campbell has claimed that he will use both his size and his power to easily put away McFarlane, but we will see how the fight shapes out this weekend.

Another match to keep an eye on will be the women’s junior featherweight bout between Ebonie Jones and Effy Kathopouli. Jones will be making her professional fighting debut while the 40-year-old veteran Kathopouli looks for one last run.

Full Card for Taylor vs. Catterall