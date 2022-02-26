What time will Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall fight start on Saturday, February 26th

On Saturday, February 26th we will have a full 11-fight card take place at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, England. The night will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET with ring walks for Josh Taylor and his challenger Jack Catterall expected at around for 5 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard. If you are in the United States and want to watch the event, it will air on ESPN+. International viewers can catch it on Sky Sports.

Taylor currently holds the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF junior welterweight titles and all of his belts will be on the line against Catterall. Taylor enters with a professional record of 18-0 and he has 13 knockouts. Catterall is undefeated with a 26-0 record with 13 wins via knockout. To show how dominant Taylor has been in fewer fights, he is the HEAVY favorite with -1400 odds compared to Catterall with +750 odds as the underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full Card for Taylor vs. Catterall