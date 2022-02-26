How much are Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall getting paid for Saturday’s junior welterweight title bout

On Saturday, February 26th we will have a full 11-fight card take place at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, England. The night will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET with the main event scheduled tentatively for 5:15 p.m. ET. Capping off the night is a title fight between the champion Josh Taylor and his challenger Jack Catterall. If you are in the United States and want to watch the event, it will air on ESPN+. International viewers can catch it on Sky Sports.

Taylor currently holds the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF junior welterweight titles and all of his belts will be on the line against Catterall. Taylor enters with a professional record of 18-0 and he has 13 knockouts. Catterall is undefeated with a 26-0 record with 13 wins via knockout.

Purse Info: Taylor vs. Catterall

Taylor is set to make $1.5 million based on PPV money and sales revenue. Catterall as the challenger will make $500k which includes PPV money revenue share. These totals are subject to change based on contracts and expected TV money. The $500k is his guaranteed purse for the match and it can increase up to the max PPV amount of $1.8 million if more sales are made than are expected.