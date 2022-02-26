 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time is the 2022 Production Alliance Group 300 Xfinity series race and how long will it last?

If you’re wondering when the 2022 Production Alliance Group 300 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, February 26 with the Production Alliance Group 300 at the Auto Club Speedway. The race starts at 5:00 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FS1 or using the FOX Sports App. The race is 150 laps and usually lasts a little less than two and a half hours. In the past three times that this race was held — 2018, 2019 and 2020 — the duration was 141 minutes, 137 minutes and 148 minutes, respectively.

This race wasn’t held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, 19-year-old rookie driver Harrison Burton made it around the two-mile oval first to score his first-ever win in the Xfinity series.

Burton represented Joe Gibbs Racing in 2020; that team has won in this race seven times, including every year from 2008-13. This year, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs’ grandson, is considered the race favorite by DraftKings Sportsbook. He has +350 odds to take the checkered flag. He has four wins in 19 career Xfinity races.

