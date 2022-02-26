 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying: Live updates as starting lineup set for Production Alliance Group 300 Xfinity race

The Production Alliance Group 300 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series is set for this weekend. We’re updating qualifying results as the full racing order is set for Saturday evening’s race at the Auto Club Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Ty Gibbs (#54 Joe Gibbs Racing Monster Energy Toyota) races alongside Jade Buford (#48 Big Machine Racing Big Machine Spiked Coolers Chevrolet) during the Beef. Its Whats For Dinner 300 on Feb 19, 2022 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series continues this weekend on Saturday, February 26th with the running of the Production Alliance Group 300. This will be the second race in the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series and it follows the Daytona 500 from last weekend. The race will take place at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

This event returns to the 2022 schedule after not being held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reigning winner is Harrison Burton who won this event in 2020 with a time of 2 hours and 28 minutes. Ty Gibbs is the pre-qualifying favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +350 odds. Noah Gragson follows at +600.

The race is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET and will be preceded by two-round qualifying at 12:30 p.m. ET. Qualifying consists of a single lap for each driver and then a second round in which the ten fastest from the first round run again to determine the top ten in the race order. We’ll update first round results below for Saturday’s Production Alliance Group 300.

2022 Production Alliance Group 300 starting lineup

Order Driver Car # Time
Order Driver Car # Time
1 A.J. Allmendinger 16 40.038
2 Cole Custer 7 40.046
3 Brandon Jones 19 40.072
4 Trevor Bayne 18 40.093
5 Daniel Hemric 11 40.309
6 Noah Gragson 9 40.324
7 Landon Cassill 10 40.466
8 Austin Hill 21 40.664
9 Sheldon Creed 2 40.665
10 Jeremy Clements 51 40.695
11 Josh Berry 8 40.759
12 Ty Gibbs 54 40.763
13 Sam Mayer 1 40.779
14 Ryan Sieg 39 40.835
15 Jade Buford 48 40.975
16 Riley Herbst 98 41.025
17 Brett Moffitt 2 41.029
18 Timmy Hill 38 41.04
19 Alex Labbe 36 41.092
20 Justin Allgaier 7 41.104
21 Jeb Burton 27 41.116
22 Kyle Weatherman 92 41.165
23 Stefan Parsons 99 41.207
24 J.J. Yeley 66 41.22
25 Matt Mills 5 41.255
26 Bayley Currey 4 41.266
27 Tommy Joe Martins 44 41.31
28 Anthony Alfredo 23 41.364
29 Kaz Grala 45 41.565
30 Brandon Brown 68 41.695
31 Myatt Snider 31 41.704
32 Ryan Vargas 6 41.708
33 Mason Massey 91 41.772
34 Will Rodgers 33 41.88
35 Joe Graf, Jr. 8 41.974
36 Josh Williams 78 42.023
37 Jesse Iwuji 34 43.682
38 Joey Gase 35 44.104
39 Brennan Poole 47 TBD
40 Jeffrey Earnhardt 26 TBD
41 Kyle Sieg 28 TBD

More From DraftKings Nation