NASCAR qualifying: Live updates as starting lineup set for Production Alliance Group 300 Xfinity race

The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series continues this weekend on Saturday, February 26th with the running of the Production Alliance Group 300. This will be the second race in the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series and it follows the Daytona 500 from last weekend. The race will take place at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

This event returns to the 2022 schedule after not being held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reigning winner is Harrison Burton who won this event in 2020 with a time of 2 hours and 28 minutes. Ty Gibbs is the pre-qualifying favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +350 odds. Noah Gragson follows at +600.

The race is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET and will be preceded by two-round qualifying at 12:30 p.m. ET. Qualifying consists of a single lap for each driver and then a second round in which the ten fastest from the first round run again to determine the top ten in the race order. We’ll update first round results below for Saturday’s Production Alliance Group 300.