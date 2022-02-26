How to watch the Production Alliance Group 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, February 26th with the 2022 Production Alliance Group 300 at the Auto Club Speedway.

This race wasn’t held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The previous winner was 19-year-old Harrison Burton. That 2020 triumph was the first Xfinity Series win for Burton, who also became the series’ first ever victorious driver born in the 2000s.

This Saturday’s race starts at 5:00 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. It runs for 150 laps and usually lasts a little less than two and a half hours. In the past three times this race was held — 2018, 2019 and 2020 — the duration was 141 minutes, 137 minutes and 148 minutes, respectively.

How to watch the Production Alliance Group 300

Date: Saturday, February 26th

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live streaming the Production Alliance Group 300 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.