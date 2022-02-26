How to watch NASCAR qualifying for the Production Alliance 300 via live online stream

This Saturday, February 26, the qualifier for the Production Alliance 300 will take place at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California at 5:00 p.m. This is a 300-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series race. The NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying will be at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 26.

The field will be broken up in to two groups based off their finishing order in the previous race, separated by odds and evens. Both groups are given a 15 minute practice and then go into single, car one lap round. The top five from each group advance to the final round. They once again go into single, car one lap round where the faster qualifier earns a Busch Pole. The race will air on Fox Sports 1 Saturday.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Production Alliance 300

Date: Saturday, February 26th

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App