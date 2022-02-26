Full undercard for Chris Colbert vs. Hector Luis Garcia super featherweight fight

On Saturday, February 26th the Premier Boxing Champions will feature a three-match main card that will culminate in Chris Colbert taking on Hector Luis Garcia in a WBA super featherweight title eliminator. The event will start at 10:00 p.m. ET and will take place at The Chelsea in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will air on Showtime in the USA and it will internationally be available on FITE.

Both fighters are undefeated with Colbert sporting a 16-0 record with six knockouts and Garcia having a 14-0 record with 10 knockouts. This originally was going to be a title fight between Colbert and WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Roger Gutierrez, but the latter had to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Before the main event, we will see another unbeaten fighter in Gary Russell taking on former world champion Viktor Postol in a fight that is scheduled for 10 rounds. The match that will kick off the event features the IBF Junior Bantamweight World Champion Jerwin Ancajas defending his title against unbeaten Fernando Martinez.

Full Card for Colbert vs. Luis Garcia