Full undercard for Lawrence Okolie vs. Michal Cieslak WBO cruiserweight title bout

On Sunday, February 27th Lawrence Okolie will defend his WBO cruiserweight title for the second time. Okolie will take on Michal Cieslak in the main event, but we have quite the card before we get there. The action gets started at 12:00 p.m. ET with the main event tentatively getting underway at 4:00 p.m. ET. The event will take place at London’s O2 Arena and it will air on DAZN.

Okolie heads into this matchup undefeated with a 17-0 record with 14 knockouts. As mentioned, this will be the second time that he is defending his cruiserweight title. Cieslak, the challenger, has a 21-1 record with 15 knockouts. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Okolie is the heavy favorite with -700 odds which makes Cieslak the underdog with +475 odds.

There is another title match on the card as Karim Guerfi will defend their European featherweight title against Jordan Gill. Guerfi has been fighting professionally for 15 years and has amassed a 30-5 record with nine knockouts. Gill is the younger competition with a 26-1-1 record with seven knockouts under his belt.

Full Card for Okolie vs. Cieslak