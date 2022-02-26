Lawrence Okolie vs. Michal Cieslak live stream: How to watch WBO cruiserweight title fight

On Sunday, February 27th we will be treated to a boxing card from across the pond. Coming to you live from the O2 Arena in London, England we will see a full card of nine fights that will be capped off by a cruiserweight matchup between Lawrence Okolie and Michal Cieslak. The event will get started at 12:00 p.m. ET with the main event tentatively scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET.
The main event of the evening will see Okolie defend his WBO cruiserweight title for the second time. He enters with a 17-0 record with 14 knockouts while Cieslak has a professional fighting record of 21-1 with 15 knockouts. There is another title fight on the card as Karim Guerfi defends his European featherweight title against Jordan Gill.
The fight is set to broadcast on DAZN, so to watch all the action, you’ll need a subscription. Monthly access to DAZN is available for $19.99/month, or if you’re interested in saving some money, you can get an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you have a valid login, you can watch using the DAZN app available for smart TVs, smartphones, gaming consoles and more.
Full Card for Okolie vs. Cieslak
- Title fight: Lawrence Okolie vs. Michal Cieslak for Okolie’s WBO cruiserweight title
- Karim Guerfi vs. Jordan Gill for Guerfi’s European featherweight title
- Anthony Fowler vs. Lukasz Maciec, middleweights
- Galal Yafai vs. Carlos Vado Bautista, flyweights
- Demsey McKean vs. Ariel Esteban Bracamonte, heavyweights
- Campbell Hatton vs. Joe Ducker, lightweights
- Fabio Wardley vs. Daniel Martz, heavyweights
- Cheavon Clarke vs. Toni Visic, cruiserweights
- John Hedges vs. Aleksander Nagolski, light heavyweights