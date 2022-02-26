 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chris Colbert vs. Hector Luis Garcia live stream: How to watch WBA super featherweight eliminator

We go over how to watch the action this Saturday, February 26 as Chris Colbert battles Hector Luis Garcia. Here are all the live stream details you need.

By TeddyRicketson

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Chris Colbert (L) and Tugstsogt Nyambayar fight for the WBA Super Featherweight Title at at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 3, 2021 in Carson, California. Colbert won in 12 rounds. Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images

Premier Boxing Champions will hold its latest event on Saturday, February 26th with a three-fight main card. The event will take place at The Chelsea in Las Vegas, Nevada and will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET. The main event of the evening will feature a WBA super featherweight title eliminator between Chris Colbert and Hector Luis Garcia. The event will air on Showtime in the United States and will be available on FITE if trying to view internationally.

If you don’t have access to Showtime through a cable provider, you are able to sign up for a subscription on their website for $10.99/month. They often have free trials available, so be sure to check out what current offers they have available. You can also add on a subscription for Showtime to your Amazon Prime account or on Hulu if you prefer to keep your TV subs synced up.

Once you have a valid login for Showtime, there are plenty of ways to watch the action for Colbert vs. Garcia. If you aren’t watching TV or directly on their website, Showtime has apps available for iOS and Android mobile devices, gaming consoles, FireTV, Roku and Oculus platforms.

Full Card for Colbert vs. Garcia

  • Main event: Chris Colbert vs. Hector Luis Garcia— super featherweight, 12 rounds
  • Gary Antuanna Russell vs. Viktor Postol— super lightweight, 10 rounds
  • Jerwin Ancajas vs. Fernando Martinez— junior bantamweight, 12 rounds

More From DraftKings Nation