Chris Colbert vs. Hector Luis Garcia live stream: How to watch WBA super featherweight eliminator

Premier Boxing Champions will hold its latest event on Saturday, February 26th with a three-fight main card. The event will take place at The Chelsea in Las Vegas, Nevada and will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET. The main event of the evening will feature a WBA super featherweight title eliminator between Chris Colbert and Hector Luis Garcia. The event will air on Showtime in the United States and will be available on FITE if trying to view internationally.

If you don’t have access to Showtime through a cable provider, you are able to sign up for a subscription on their website for $10.99/month. They often have free trials available, so be sure to check out what current offers they have available. You can also add on a subscription for Showtime to your Amazon Prime account or on Hulu if you prefer to keep your TV subs synced up.

Once you have a valid login for Showtime, there are plenty of ways to watch the action for Colbert vs. Garcia. If you aren’t watching TV or directly on their website, Showtime has apps available for iOS and Android mobile devices, gaming consoles, FireTV, Roku and Oculus platforms.

Full Card for Colbert vs. Garcia