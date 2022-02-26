What time will Lawrence Okolie vs. Michal Cieslak fight start on Saturday

On Sunday, February 27th, we will see a full boxing card take place from the O2 Arena in London, England. The nine-fight card gets started at 12:00 p.m. ET with the main event tentatively getting underway at 5:00 p.m. ET. The event will air on DAZN and will be capped off by a cruiserweight title fight that will see the champion Lawrence Okolie defend his belt against Michal Cieslak.

Okolie is 17-0 with 15 knockouts in his professional fighting career. This will be the second time he has defended his belt. Okolie has also said that he is interested in moving into the heavyweight scene so this could be one of his last fights at his current weight class. Cieslak is 21-1 and has 15 knockouts in his fighting career. Cieslak is 6 ft. 3 and is used to looking down on his opponents. Unfortunately for him, Okolie checks in at a cool 6 ft. 5.

The ring walk for the main event is subject to change with the timeliness of the eight previous fights on the card. It is tentatively scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET.

Full Card for Okolie vs. Cieslak