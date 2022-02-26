What time will Chris Colbert vs. Hector Luis Garcia fight start on Saturday

On Saturday, February 26th, Premier Boxing Champions returns with a three-fight card. This first will start off the evening between Jerwin Ancajas and Fernando Martinez and it will be a 12-round fight for Ancajas’ IBF junior bantamweight title. The second will be a super lightweight match between Gary Antuanne Russell and Viktor Postol and is scheduled for 10 rounds. The main event of the evening will see Chris Colbert taking on Hector Luis Garcia in a WBA super featherweight title eliminator. The night gets started at 10:00 p.m. ET from The Chelsea in Las Vegas, Nevada and will air on Showtime in the US.

Colbert enters with a 16-0 fighting record and he has six knockouts to his credit. In the first eight fights of his professional fighting career, he was able to defeat three previously unbeaten fighters and has quickly risen up the ranks. Garcia is 14-0 with 10 knockouts but wasn’t originally scheduled to be in this match. Colbert was scheduled to take on the WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Roger Gutierrez, but he had to withdraw after a positive COVID-19 test. Garcia steps up on short notice but looks to make a statement against Colbert.

Full Card for Colbert vs. Luis Garcia