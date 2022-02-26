No. 20 Texas vs. West Virginia: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 20 Texas Longhorns will spend the second-to-last Saturday of the regular season in Morgantown, WV, where they’ll have an afternoon date with the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Texas (20-8, 9-6 Big 12) has traded wins with losses for the last two and half weeks and last came out on the winning end this past Wednesday in a 75-66 home victory over TCU. The Longhorns found themselves down by 10 at one point in the second half before turning up late, outscoring the Horned Frogs 29-16 in the final 10 minutes of action. Timmy Allen had a strong performance of 17 points and seven rebounds. Andrew Jones and Marcus Carr combined for 40 points.

West Virginia (14-14, 3-12 Big 12) has continuously cratered in league play and dropped its fifth straight game on Wednesday in an 84-81 loss to Iowa State. The Mountaineers held at 12-point lead in the second half but that evaporated as the Cyclones stormed back. Izaiah Brockington ultimately pulled ISU ahead with a clutch jumper with 22 seconds left on the clock. Both Malik Curry and Gabe Osabuohien had 19 points each off the bench.

How to watch Texas vs. West Virginia

When: Saturday, February 26, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas -3

Total: 132.5

The Pick

Under 132.5

Texas has a distinct advantage on the defensive end and are effective at forcing turnovers. They’ll muck things up for this struggling Mountaineer team to limit their point total, making the under a good play here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.