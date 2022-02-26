 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

No. 20 Texas vs. West Virginia: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

No. 20 Texas hits the road to Appalachia for an afternoon showdown against West Virginia.

By Nick Simon

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Basketball: Texas Tech at Texas Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 20 Texas Longhorns will spend the second-to-last Saturday of the regular season in Morgantown, WV, where they’ll have an afternoon date with the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Texas (20-8, 9-6 Big 12) has traded wins with losses for the last two and half weeks and last came out on the winning end this past Wednesday in a 75-66 home victory over TCU. The Longhorns found themselves down by 10 at one point in the second half before turning up late, outscoring the Horned Frogs 29-16 in the final 10 minutes of action. Timmy Allen had a strong performance of 17 points and seven rebounds. Andrew Jones and Marcus Carr combined for 40 points.

West Virginia (14-14, 3-12 Big 12) has continuously cratered in league play and dropped its fifth straight game on Wednesday in an 84-81 loss to Iowa State. The Mountaineers held at 12-point lead in the second half but that evaporated as the Cyclones stormed back. Izaiah Brockington ultimately pulled ISU ahead with a clutch jumper with 22 seconds left on the clock. Both Malik Curry and Gabe Osabuohien had 19 points each off the bench.

How to watch Texas vs. West Virginia

When: Saturday, February 26, 2:00 p.m. ET
Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV
TV: ESPN2
Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas -3
Total: 132.5

The Pick

Under 132.5

Texas has a distinct advantage on the defensive end and are effective at forcing turnovers. They’ll muck things up for this struggling Mountaineer team to limit their point total, making the under a good play here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation