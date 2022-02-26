No. 3 Auburn vs. No. 17 Tennessee: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

Two of the top teams in the SEC will clash this afternoon as the No. 3 Auburn Tigers head on up to Knoxville to face the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers.

Auburn (25-3, 13-2 SEC) got back on track after last weekend’s loss to Florida by taking care of Ole Miss for a 77-64 home win on Wednesday. The Tigers controlled most of this contest and managed to keep the Rebels at bay with a nice cushion throughout. Walker Kessler put up 12 points, 10 rebounds, and eight blocks in the win while Jabari Smith dropped 15 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

Tennessee (20-7, 11-4 SEC) also responded to a loss in a positive way by scorching Missouri 80-61 on Tuesday. The Volunteers grabbed control of this one in the middle 20 section of the game and that proved to be too much for the Tigers to overcome. Kennedy Chandler put up 23 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in the win.

How to watch Auburn vs. Tennessee

When: Saturday, February 26, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Tennessee -3

Total: 140.5

The Pick

Over 140.5

Both of these teams possess Top 10 defenses in adjusted efficiency but their offenses will most likely get loose in what should be a highly competitive matchup. Take the over.

