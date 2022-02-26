No. 19 Murray State vs. Southeast Missouri St: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

On Saturday, February 26, Murray State will travel to Cape Girardeau, Missouri to take on Southeast Missouri State for the second time this season. They last played on December 30 and Murray State won 106-81.

Like usual, Murray State (27-2, 17-0 OVC) has been one of the best teams in the Ohio Valley Conference. They’ve yet to lose a conference game and are currently ranked in the top 25. KJ Williams leads the Racers in scoring with 17.6 points per game. The 6-foot-10 center also averages 8.6 rebounds per game.

While they haven’t had the best season, Southeast Missouri State (13-16, 8-8 OVC) is still 7-4 at home. They’re led by Eric Reed Jr. who is averaging 16.1 points per game. He’s played phenomenal as of late as he’s scored 25+ points in his last two games.

How to watch Murray State vs. Southeast Missouri State

When: Saturday, February 26, 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, MO

TV: ESPN+

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Murray State -11

Total: 148.5

The Pick

It’s not just that Murray wins, it’s that they win so convincingly. The Racers have covered in three of their last four, and SMS is one of the worst teams in their league. This should be easy.

