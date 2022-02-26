No. 16 USC vs. Oregon: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

On Saturday, February 26, USC will travel to Eugene, Oregon to take on Oregon for the second time this season. They last played on January 15 and Oregon won 79-69. This is a major game for both Oregon and USC.

USC (24-4, 13-4 Pac-12) has been a very slept on team this season. They have one just one or two big games, but their record is impressive. Their last loss came to Arizona who is ranked #2 in the country. The Trojans are led by Isaiah Mobley who leads the team in points, rebounds, and assists, with 14.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

Oregon (18-10, 11-6 Pac-12) has had a disappointing season, given what their projections were. They've won a few major games in conference play which should get them into the NCAA Tournament. The Ducks have an experienced team that has taken some time getting used to each other. Don't be surprised if they make some noise in March Madness. They’re led by Will Richardson whose averaging 15.2 points and 3.4 assists per game.

How to watch No. 16 USC vs. Oregon

When: Saturday, February 26th, 10:00 p.m. ET

Where: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Oregon -3

Total: 138.5

The Pick

USC +3

This feels like a coin flip, so we’ll take the points. USC with Mobley protects the rim as well as anyone, which can be a challenge for an Oregon team that isn’t that tremendous at knocking down shots.

