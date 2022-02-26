No. 13 Wisconsin vs. Rutgers: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

On Saturday, February 26, Wisconsin will travel to Piscataway, New Jersey to take on Rutgers for the second time this season. They last played on February 12 where Rutgers pulled off the road upset 73-65.

Wisconsin (22-5, 13-4 Big Ten) has surprised many college basketball fans this season to say the least. Although they started the season unranked, the Badgers are currently ranked 13th in the country. They also are tied for first place in the Big Ten. They’re led by Johnny Davis who has been one of the best players in the country. The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 20.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

It hasn't been the best season for Rutgers (16-11, 10-7 Big Ten), but they seemed to be getting hot at the right time. Prior to their last two losses, they were on a four game win streak beating all ranked teams. That was much needed for the NCAA Tournament resume. They're led by Ron Harper Jr. who is averaging 15.7 point per game. He's been their top guy for the past few years.

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Rutgers

When: Saturday, February 26, 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, N.J.

TV: BTN

Where to live stream online: FoxSports.com, Fox Sports app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Rutgers -2.5

Total: 133.5

The Pick

Wisconsin +2.5

RU’s win in Madison looked to be more of a bug not a feature, with the Badgers shooting just 4-19 from three-point range, and 9-17 from the free throw line. This is much more of a must win for the home team, but the talent gap is still pretty significant. Expect adjustments from Greg Gard that should be enough to keep it under the number late.

