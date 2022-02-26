No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 23 Saint Mary’s: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

On Saturday, February 26, Gonzaga will travel to Moraga, California to take on Saint Mary’s for the second time this season. They last played on February 12 and Gonzaga won 74-58.

Gonzaga (24-2, 13-0 WCC) is the #1 ranked team in the country and that's no surprise. What Mark Few has done in his time there is incredible. While I thought the same last season, this could be the year the Bulldogs win it all. They're led by Drew Timme who is averaging 18 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Saint Mary’s (22-6) has played well this season. While they've been up and down this season, they’re currently ranked, so it looks like a good chance they will get an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Gaels are led by Matthias Tass who is averaging 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s

When: Saturday, February 26th 10:00 p.m. ET

Where: University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, CA

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Gonzaga -9.5

Total: 143.5

The Pick

Under 143.5

No team plays the Zags consistently tougher than the Gaels, and they do so from the half-court. The 132 points in the first matchup is indicative of a team that can get stops, and of SMU being 335th in adjusted pace nationally.

