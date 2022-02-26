South Carolina vs. No. 24 Alabama: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

On Saturday, February 26, South Carolina will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to take on South Carolina for the first time this season.

South Carolina (17-10, 8-7 SEC) has been decent this season, and is playing their best basketball as of late. They're on a four-game win streak and could really use this win to boost their NCAA Tournament resume. They're led by their guards in Jermaine Cousinard and Erik Stevenson. Cousinard is averaging 11.5 points and Stevenson is averaging 11.3 points per game.

All season long, Alabama (18-10, 8-7 SEC) has been disappointing. Heading into season, they were a projected top 10 team while now they’re on the edge of the top 25 with a 18-10 record and 8-7 in conference. They’re led by Jaden Shackelford who has been their guy the past three seasons. The 6-foot-3 guard is averaging 16.8 points per game with 5.6 rebounds.

How to watch South Carolina vs. Alabama

When: Saturday, February 26, 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: SECN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Alabama -11.5

Total: 153

The Pick

Over 153

The Gamecocks are bad, but they’ve also gone over the number in seven of their last eight. So has Bama most of the season, and in two of their last three.

