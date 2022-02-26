Creighton vs. No. 11 Providence: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

On Saturday, February 26, Creighton will travel to Providence, Rhode Island to take on Providence for the first time this season as their last matchup was postponed due to COVID.

Creighton (19-8, 11-5 Big East) currently sits at 19-8 and is currently on a six game win streak which they needed. If they finish the season strong and win a few games in the Big East Tournament, they should get in the NCAA Tournament. They're led by Ryan Hawkins who is averaging 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Providence has had one of their best seasons in school history. The Friars (23-3, 13-2 Big East) are currently in first place in the conference. They are coming off one of the most exciting games of the college basketball season where they defeated Xavier in triple overtime. Providence is led by Nate Watson who is averaging 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

How to watch Creighton vs. Providence

When: Saturday, February 26th 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Dunkin Donuts Center, Providence, RI

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FoxSports.com, Fox Sports app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Providence -5.5

Total: 137.5

The Pick

Creighton +5.5

It’s tough to ignore that PC remains the second-luckiest team in college basketball this millennium according to KenPom. The Friars have danced through the rain drops so far, and a win here is more likely than not, but this is just too many points.

