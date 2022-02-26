Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, February 26

With a seven-game slate in the association Saturday, there are a somewhat limited number of strong player props for bettors to choose from. However, we’ve got three here we feel are worthy of being on for the day’s slate. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nikola Jokic triple-double vs. Kings (+195)

In his last eight games, Jokic is averaging 26.5 points, 8.4 assists and 13.8 rebounds. You’ve already got the double-double basically locked up, which sits at -1600 for this game. The big man has two triple-doubles in those eight games, and has come one assist short in two other occasions. One of those was Denver’s last game against these same Kings. At plus odds, this is a nice prop to take a flier on.

Cade Cunningham, over 5.5 rebounds (+105)

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2021 NBA Draft is averaging 5.8 rebounds per game in his last four contests. He’s hit the over on this line in back-to-back games and goes up against a Celtics team sitting in the middle of the league in opponent rebounds per game. Look for Cunningham to keep his work on the glass going in this early Saturday contest.

DeMar DeRozan, over 29.5 points (-130)

DeRozan is playing the best basketball of his career and is squarely in the MVP conversation. In the last 14 games, he’s averaging 34.2 points per game and the quality of his opponent doesn’t seem to matter. He’s gone over this line in nine straight games, so you have to trust the form to hold against a league-average Grizzlies defense in terms of opponent points per game and field goal percentage.

