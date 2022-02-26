NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, February 26

We’ve got seven games in the NBA for Saturday’s slate, headlined by ABC’s primetime contest between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. With a slightly limited number of games, it’s important to be able to find the right value plays in DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Brandon Goodwin, Cleveland Cavaliers, $4,200

The Cavaliers are likely going to start Goodwin with both Darius Garland and Rajon Rondo out. The guard put up 15 points, five assists and four rebounds in the team’s loss to Detroit, which was enough for 30.0 fantasy points. The Wizards just gave up 153 points in a double overtime game Friday, so they’re going to be gassed. Look for Goodwin to deliver strong value here.

Javonte Green, Chicago Bulls, $4,000

Green doesn’t jump off the lineup card like DeMar DeRozan or Zach LaVine, but he’s been on a tear of late. The forward is averaging 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game over his last four contests, while shooting a whopping 53.8 percent from deep. That’s translated to 22.95 fantasy points per game over those last four.

Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks, $3,700

With John Collins out, Okongwu is set to get decent minutes behind Clint Capela. The budding center has put up 46.5 fantasy points over his last two games and will be in line for another solid outing against the Raptors. Toronto got smoked Friday and could be down some key players due to rest, making it a bit easier for Okongwu to be a factor Saturday.