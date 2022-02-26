 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How the public is betting NBA games on Saturday, Feb. 26th

We go over how the public is betting Saturday’s slate of games on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Philadelphia 76ers v Milwaukee Bucks
 Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks handles the ball during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Fiserv Forum on February 17, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Philadelphia defeated Milwaukee 123-120.
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

There are seven games on Saturday’s NBA slate, headlined by ABC’s primetime broadcast of Nets-Bucks. Here’s a look at how bettors are approaching these games on the spread, total and moneyline, with odds and splits courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA betting splits, Feb. 26

Aside from Spurs-Heat, which has no spread splits at this time, the favorites are getting most of the bets. The Wizards are seeing significant action against the number despite playing a double OT game Friday and being a 7.5-point underdog. Even the Grizzlies, who are 2-point underdogs, are seeing slightly less bets on them ATS.

There’s only one game where bettors are backing the under, and that’s Kings-Nuggets. Every other game has more bets on the over, which means those making wagers are expecting the points to keep coming.

Moneyline splits are similar to spread splits in that the favorites are getting an overwhelming majority of the action. The Raptors and Grizzlies are seeing the most bets as moneyline underdogs but they’re still only getting around a third of all bets in that category on those respective games.

