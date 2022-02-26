Most popular NBA player prop bets for Saturday, February 26th

With seven games in the NBA Saturday, there’s a somewhat limited number of strong player props available for bettors. Here’s are the most popular player props for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA player prop bets, Feb. 26

Bettors are liking DeRozan to keep up his hot scoring run, and his prop is also one we like in our player props for the day. Fox has been forgotten a bit after the trade deadline, but he’s averaging 26.8 points per game in his last six and might want to shift the conversation from his recent NFT company.

Bey is getting love from bettors, who are likely combining his points-rebounds-assists number with his points number. The Pistons small forward struggled against the Cavaliers but is averaging 17.8 points per game in his last five. He’s averaging 24.4 combined points, rebounds and assists during that same stretch.

It’s interesting to see Horford’s prop at minus odds, even if it’s a low bar to clear. The Celtics big man is averaging 9.9 points per game in his last 10 but has only cleared this line four times during that stretch. The Pistons are a soft matchup Saturday and that likely has bettors thinking this prop will pay off.

