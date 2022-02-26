Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Hawks on Saturday

The Toronto Raptors have lost three of their last four games heading into Saturday night’s road matchup with the Atlanta Hawks. Toronto will enter with a 32-26 record, while Atlanta is at 28-31 this season.

The Hawks are favored by 2.5 points according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 226.

Raptors vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks -2.5

Both teams are playing in their third different stadium in the last four nights, but Atlanta has the edge of returning home for the first time in a week. Toronto’s OG Anunoby missed Friday night’s game with a fractured finger and could miss another game on Saturday, so check injury news prior to game time.

Over/Under: Under 226

Neither team plays that great of defense in terms of opponent shooting percentage, but there’s a good chance this under cashes. The Raptors are one of the worst shooting teams in the league, and both teams are near the bottom of the league in possessions per game.

