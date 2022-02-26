 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 2 Arizona vs. Colorado: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Pac-12 leaders look to get one step closer to the league title.

Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin drives to the basket during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at McKale Center. Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, February 26, Arizona will travel to Boulder, Colorado to take on Colorado for the second time this season. They last played on January 13 and Arizona won 76-55.

Arizona (25-2, 15-1) has been phenomenal all season long. They are ranked #2 in the country as they sit at 25-2. They have just one conference loss and that was to a tough UCLA team. The Wildcats are led by Benedict Mathurin who could be a lottery pick this year. He’s averaging 17.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

Colorado (18-10, 10-8) has been up and down this season, but are actually playing their best basketball of late. They’ve won five of their last six games. Their record is 18-9 which gives them a shot at making the NCAA Tournament. A win against Arizona would be a huge boost for them. Their leading scorer is Jabari Walker who is averaging 14.5 points and 9.2 rebounds.

How to watch No. 12 Arizona vs. Colorado

When: Saturday, February 26th, 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: CU Events Center, Boulder, CO
TV: ESPN2
Where to live stream online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App
Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arizona -9.5
Total: 151.5

The Pick

Arizona -9.5

The ‘Cats have only covered four times during their nine-game winning streak, but they’ll get to .500 in their last 10 ATS against a team that turns it over more than 20% of the time. Just too much length and athleticism, even in the Boulder elevation.

