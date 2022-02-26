Pick against the spread, over/under for Wizards vs. Cavaliers on Saturday

The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Cleveland sits 35-24, while Washington is 27-32 after losing two of their last three games.

Cleveland is a 7.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 206.5.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -7.5

Cleveland lost its first game out of the All-Star Break and hasn’t played a home game since February 9th, making this is a tough betting spot for Washington. The Wizards hosted the San Antonio Spurs and lost in double overtime last night, and the Cavaliers had a day of rest and should be motivated to get things back on track.

Over/Under: Over 206.5

Washington has been without Bradley Beal for nearly a full month at this point, but the Wizards haven’t had a tough time scoring without him. Washington scored at least 100 points in seven consecutive games and if it keeps that streak going, this number should surpass 206.5 total points.

