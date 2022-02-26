Pick against the spread, over/under for Spurs vs. Heat on Saturday

The Miami Heat have won seven of their last eight games heading into Saturday night’s home matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, who have won four of their last five contests.

Miami is a 9-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 225.

Spurs vs. Heat, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Spurs +9

This is not an ideal betting spot for San Antonio, but a nine-point spread seems too high with how well the Spurs were playing heading into the All-Star Break. The Spurs are coming off a double-overtime road victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday night, but the break should minimize how tired they’ll be in a back-to-back situation.

Over/Under: Under 225

Miami’s defense and style of play will combine to help this matchup hit the under. The Heat rank No. 5 in opponent shooting percentage this season, and they rank near the bottom of the league in possessions per game. Take the under on Saturday night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.