Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Bulls on Saturday

The Memphis Grizzlies will look to avoid a third consecutive loss when they head on the road for a matchup with the Chicago Bulls, who have won six straight games heading into Saturday night.

Chicago is a 1.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 237.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies +1.5

Memphis is too good of a team to keep this losing streak going with a 41-20 record this season. The Grizzlies have the disadvantage of needing to travel in consecutive games out of the All-Star break, but they’re talented enough to handle it especially if they have a fully healthy Ja Morant. Look for Memphis to cover the spread here against a talented Bulls unit.

Over/Under: Over 237

Both teams’ strengths come on the offensive end, while the defenses could use work. It’s crazy to see an over/under this high, but it’s still not high enough especially with Memphis among the top teams in the NBA in terms of possessions per game. The Bulls should have more possessions than usual, and they’re the No. 1 offense in the league in shooting percentage. Take the over here Saturday.

