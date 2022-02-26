Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Bucks on Saturday

The Brooklyn Net and Milwaukee Bucks meet in a rematch of last year’s thrilling seven-game East semifinals series, which the Bucks won en route to the championship. The Nets are down some key players but have been feisty in these situations and should show up for this primetime contest.

The Bucks are 9.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 236.5.

Nets vs. Bucks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -9.5 (-115)

Milwaukee comes into this game losing three of its last four, including a rare dud to the Trail Blazers. The Bucks desperately need to make some type of statement against what many consider a contending team, even if Kevin Durant isn’t back yet for the Nets. Look for Milwaukee to be aggressive early and often in this one to eventually win and cover.

Over/Under: Under 236.5 (-110)

Even with Kyrie Irving eligible to play, this total should go under. The Nets have been abysmal offensively, ranking 27th in points per game over the last five. Even as the Bucks are scoring with ease, it takes two to make a total this high go over. Back the under Saturday night.

