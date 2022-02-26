2022 Big South Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The Big South conference tournament bracket is set, with Longwood and Winthrop headlining the competition. It’ll be tough for either team to have enough juice to make the NCAA Tournament field as an at-large school, so this conference tournament takes on even more importance. Here’s a look at the bracket in the Big South.

2022 Big South Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

March 2

Game 1: No. 9 North Carolina A&T vs. No. 8 Radford A&T, 11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 2: No. 12 Charleston Southern vs. No. 5 UNC Asheville, 2:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 3: No. 10 Hampton vs. No. 7 High Point, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 4: No. 11 Presbyterian vs. No. 6 Campbell, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

March 4

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 Longwood, 11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 4 USC-Upstate, 2:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 2 Winthrop, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 3 Gardner-Webb, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

March 5

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, 2:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

March 6 Final

Game 11: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Who are the favorites?

Longwood is the top team in the conference when it comes to consistency, although Winthrop has rounded into form of late. The Eagles were winners of seven straight games entering the final contest of the regular season and are the more familiar name nationally when it comes to March Madness appearances. Those two programs likely be in the title game.

Gardner-Webb and USC-Upstate will look to be worthy challengers in the second tier. Those two schools will have a first-round bye, along with Longwood and Winthrop, in the conference tournament. These four teams are likely to be the semifinalists, so they’re the ones to watch in this competition.