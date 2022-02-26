Who won NASCAR’s WISE Power 400 race last year?

The green flag will officially drop on the 2022 NASCAR WISE Power 400 this Sunday, February 27th at the Auto Club Speedway. The race returns to Fontana, California, will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on FOX.

This event was canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was replaced with the O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 from Daytona, Florida. The last time this event was run was in 2020 and it was won by Alex Bowman. He was able to lead 110 laps of the race and he won Stage 1. Ryan Blaney was forced into a late pit stop so Bowman’s victory ended up being by nine seconds over the next fastest driver. The last back-to-back winner for the WISE Power 400 was Kyle Busch in 2013 and 2014.

Unfortunately for Bowman, he isn’t expected to put forth a repeat performance this year. He enters with the eighth-best odds at +1400 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The favorite for the WISE Power 400 is Kyle Larson with +400 odds. He is followed by Kyle Busch (+800), Chase Elliott (+800), Denny Hamlin (+850) and Martin Truex Jr. (+1000) to round out the top-five best odds heading into Sunday.